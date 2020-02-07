Eastman opens new office in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Eastman - a US-based company - inaugurated its new home for global operations near Hitec City on Thursday. The 93,000-sq ft office is located at Skyview — a multi-tenant office building, which is one of the largest commercial spaces in Hyderabad.

“We have seen great successes with our global operations centre,” said Srini Singamaneni, site leader for Eastman’s Hyderabad location. "The talent and capabilities we’ve found in this community are helping us support our global growth and innovation strategy. This new location gives us the flexibility to expand the company," he said.

IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and other officials from the State government were present during the inauguration of the new centre. Eastman began its Hyderabad-operations in 2014. More than 300 Eastman employees work here, supporting global teams in areas like finance, supply chain, procurement, engineering and IT.

"Having our Global Operations Centre in Hyderabad’s Silicon Valley is beneficial to our digital transformation," said Aldo Noseda, vice-president and chief information officer of Eastman. Founded in 1920, Eastman is a materials and speciality additives company that produces a wide range of products.