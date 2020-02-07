Hyderabad-based sociologist Kalpana Kannabiran named Civil Society Governor-Asia

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Director of Council for Social Development Professor Kalpana Kannabiran has been nominated as Civil Society Governor-Asia by the Commonwealth Foundation, London.

Kalpana Kannabiran will be among the selected five Governors from different regions, who constitute a part of the executive committee and Board of Governors of the Foundation and advise the Foundation on long-range plans, strategic directions and issues facing civil society organisations across the Commonwealth.

She will act as an advocate for civil society within the Commonwealth and in the wider world. In the past three decades, the Hyderabad-based sociologist and lawyer, has researched and written extensively in the areas of sociology of law, historical sociology, social movements, gender studies, disability studies, indigenous rights, minority rights, development studies, jurisprudence and human rights.

Kalpana combined research of teaching in law, sociology and gender studies, activism, pro bono socio-legal counselling, rights advocacy and strategic litigation in her works.