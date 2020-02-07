Home Cities Hyderabad

Residents vent ire over delay in Secunderabad Cantonment Board elections

Several residents have also alleged that the pressure to postpone the election was from the side of the present elected board members.

Published: 07th February 2020 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Construction of the double-bedroom houses underway in the Secunderabad Cantonment area.

Representational Image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several residents of Secunderabad Cantonment have expressed their anguish over the extension of tenure of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) by six-months.The SCB elections were scheduled to be conducted in February, 2020, but have been postponed by six months. A notification was released by the Defence Ministry in this regard on Wednesday.

Speaking to Express, founder of IAC Volunteers Association, S Chandrasekhar, said, "As expected, the SCB election got extended. It means, our agony will continue. It is unfortunate that the citizens have to bear with those in the leadership position, who have not done anything for the people."

The Secunderabad Cantonment, which has a population of about 2,17,910 people, has eight wards. The SCB consists of 16 members, eight out of whom are elected members. Several residents have also alleged that the pressure to postpone the election was from the side of the present elected board members.

A resident of Ward 5, who is also a candidate in this election, Telukunta Arunjyothi Gupta, said, “This only benefits the existing board members. They were sleeping for the last five years, but now they have woken up to put up a show for the public and fool them to gain votes.”

Road repair taken up

After months of delay, the SCB has finally taken up road repair works in two of the total eight wards. SCB officials blame fund crunch for the delay in the works, while citizens allege foul play.

SCB vice-president, J Rama Krishna said that Rs 2 crores has been allocated for the repair works. "The road repair work is an ongoing process, we will do it on priority. As of now, we have only taken up some primary work in parts of Wards 4 and 5," he said.

"The roads in most parts of the Secunderabad Cantonment areas including Safilguda, Yapral, Balaji Nagar, Trimulgherry and adjoining areas are in their worst condition. Ignoring our complaints, SCB has always put the blame on fund crunch. It is only ahead of the election that they are just taking up some work," said a resident of Ward 4.

SCB taking up works to get votes?

When asked why the road repair work was delayed despite several complaints from the residents, SCB vice-president J Rama Krishna said that it was due to the fund crunch. However, the residents claim that it is only because of the upcoming elections that the SCB is taking up the work. "The roads in most parts of the Cantonment areas are bad. Ignoring our multiple complaints, SCB has always put the blame on fund crunch," said a resident of the Ward 4

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Secunderabad Cantonment Board SCB elections Defence Ministry
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp