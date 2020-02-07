Residents vent ire over delay in Secunderabad Cantonment Board elections

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several residents of Secunderabad Cantonment have expressed their anguish over the extension of tenure of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) by six-months.The SCB elections were scheduled to be conducted in February, 2020, but have been postponed by six months. A notification was released by the Defence Ministry in this regard on Wednesday.

Speaking to Express, founder of IAC Volunteers Association, S Chandrasekhar, said, "As expected, the SCB election got extended. It means, our agony will continue. It is unfortunate that the citizens have to bear with those in the leadership position, who have not done anything for the people."

The Secunderabad Cantonment, which has a population of about 2,17,910 people, has eight wards. The SCB consists of 16 members, eight out of whom are elected members. Several residents have also alleged that the pressure to postpone the election was from the side of the present elected board members.

A resident of Ward 5, who is also a candidate in this election, Telukunta Arunjyothi Gupta, said, “This only benefits the existing board members. They were sleeping for the last five years, but now they have woken up to put up a show for the public and fool them to gain votes.”

Road repair taken up

After months of delay, the SCB has finally taken up road repair works in two of the total eight wards. SCB officials blame fund crunch for the delay in the works, while citizens allege foul play.

SCB vice-president, J Rama Krishna said that Rs 2 crores has been allocated for the repair works. "The road repair work is an ongoing process, we will do it on priority. As of now, we have only taken up some primary work in parts of Wards 4 and 5," he said.

"The roads in most parts of the Secunderabad Cantonment areas including Safilguda, Yapral, Balaji Nagar, Trimulgherry and adjoining areas are in their worst condition. Ignoring our complaints, SCB has always put the blame on fund crunch. It is only ahead of the election that they are just taking up some work," said a resident of Ward 4.

SCB taking up works to get votes?

When asked why the road repair work was delayed despite several complaints from the residents, SCB vice-president J Rama Krishna said that it was due to the fund crunch. However, the residents claim that it is only because of the upcoming elections that the SCB is taking up the work. "The roads in most parts of the Cantonment areas are bad. Ignoring our multiple complaints, SCB has always put the blame on fund crunch," said a resident of the Ward 4