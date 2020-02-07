Telangana HC directs Hyderabad police chief to consider women's anti-CAA protest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the Hyderabad police commissioner to consider the representation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee in accordance with law for holding women’s protest against CAA and NRC at Dharna Chowk on Feb 8 or 9.

Justice T Vinod Kumar was passing this order in a petition filed by Mohammed Mushtaq Malik, convenor of TS and AP JAC, seeking direction to the police to accord permission to its proposed 48-hour women’s dharna at Darulshifa grounds or any other ground on Feb 8.

Special counsel of Telangana S Sharath Kumar said the police commissioner has to ascertain intelligence inputs, before according permission to the proposed event. After hearing both sides, the judge directed the police commissioner to consider the petitioner’s request for the protest.