WE Hub opens  applications  for 2nd cohort

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: WE Hub, the country’s first startup incubator to promote women entrepreneurship, called for applications for the second cohort of its incubation programme on Thursday. The call for applications will close on March 3.

The focus sectors for the programme are FMCG, Manufacturing, Healthtech, Fintech, Edtech and E-commerce.

Deepthi Ravula, the CEO of WE Hub, said, “WE Hub’s strategically designed incubation program provides women entrepreneurs a larger access to platforms and a stronger mentor network.”