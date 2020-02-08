A 6,500 km-long message of water conservation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: They are on a cycling mission that traverses six countries viz. India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam, covering a distance of nearly 6,500 km in two months. Their goal – to make students aware of the water scarcity issue and make them take steps towards saving water.

The two cyclists, 41-year-old Capt Mohit Tomar and 34-year-old Mitesh Singh, began their journey on Republic Day. Today is their 14th day of the journey, and they have covered nearly 1,486 kilometres thus far. As part of their itinerary, they have interacted with students of Indus International School, Kendriya Vidyalaya, among other schools.

While water conservation is their primary objective, they also have another target – to promote adventure-based learning. “Today, students are engrossed in their own virtual worlds. This is not good for their physical and mental health. We want to show them the right way to unwind, and learn about life skills such as critical thinking, decision making and goal setting,” shares Capt Mohit.

On the declining groundwater, Capt Mohit tells, “When I was a child, there were hand pumps, where water used to gush out effortlessly. But today, the water table is depleted and rivers are drying up. This doesn’t affect us immediately, but impacts hugely in the long term. We are promoting aquaponics, green patches in fields, recycling of water used in restrooms, among other areas. We will be taking this message across to students.”

How was their sojourn? Mitesh chips in, “Along the way, people of different walks of life are offering us food and water. This reaffirms our belief in humanity and motivates us to go further. We would love if people could join us for short distances while we cycle across their neighbourhoods.”

Both the cyclists are working as leadership trainers at Indus School of Leadership in Bengaluru. They train students and employees on experiential learning. The cycling event is being sponsored by Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) India. “We are thankful to Rajkumar and Rashmi from SPN, who are extending their full support to us in this initiative,” adds Capt Mohit. Capt Mohit had earlier served in the Indian Army, went on to study at IIM Indore and later worked at a bank, before moving on to leadership training. Mitesh, on the other hand, worked in the corporate sector before joining the skills training industry.

Journeying into people’s hearts

41-year-old Capt Mohit Tomar and 34-year-old Mitesh Singh began their cross-country journey on January 26. Today is their fourteenth day of the journey, and they have covered nearly 1,486 kilometres thus far.