Advocate, nephew held for rape of 45-year-old NRI in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An advocate, Sanjeev Reddy, and his nephew, Vishal Reddy, were arrested by the Bachupally police on Friday for drugging and raping a US-based NRI and extorting valuables worth Rs 50 lakh from her. Police also arrested Sanjeev Reddy’s wife Kaveri on charges of extortion and blackmailing the victim.

Sanjeev and the victim, a 45-year-old mother of two, became friends through Facebook. According to Bachupally police, the woman returned to the city from the US recently and resides at Kokapet. When Sanjeev and the victim met at a hotel after her return, he offered her a soft drink, after consuming which she lost consciousness. Sanjeev, along with the other two took her to their home, where Sanjeev raped her and the others recorded it on mobile phones. Since then, they have been threatening her and extorting money.