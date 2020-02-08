Be on coffee subscription list now

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BENGALURU-based Third Wave Coffee Roasters opened their first outlet at RMZ Skyview in Madhapur and now they are also letting coffee enthusiasts seek, what they cal is, India’s first coffee subscription app.

“We did a pilot project for a few months prior to the official launch of this store and the customer response has been heartening. We have also developed an app, Third wave, that can be downloaded from Appstore and Google Playstore, which is India’s first coffee subscription app. Customers are rewarded with Third Wave Coins for every transaction, and on reaching certain milestones the coins could be redeemed for free beverages and food.” Sushant Goel, co-founder of the company, said. Third Wave Coffee is also looking at opening ten stores in the next six months.

“Right from flavourful lattes like Orange Zest Mocha, La Vie En Rose, Sea Salt Mocha, to pouring the perfect French Press, Pour Over, Aeropress or Syphon, our store drives itself towards the single-minded effort of bringing delectable coffee to Indians. Complementing the beverages is an appetising range of quick bites and indulgent baked foods suited to everyone’s taste,” said Anirudh Sharma, co-founder.