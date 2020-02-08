Five more admitted to Gandhi Hospital with suspected coronavirus in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Five more people suspected to have the novel Coronavirus (nCoV) were admitted to the Gandhi Hospital in the city on Friday. This takes the total number of suspected patients to 123, of which 73 are self-reported cases and are currently under observation at various isolation wards. The remaining 50 people were referred by the Government of India or the Airport Health Organisation (APHO). A total of 17 people were put under home isolation on Friday as well.

Meanwhile, the medical staff who were recently hired from Osmania and Niloufer hospitals, to tackle the staff crunch at Gandhi hospital’s Coronavirus testing lab, are currently undergoing rigorous training to be equipped for attending the cases. A senior doctor from Gandhi Hospital’s Microbiology department said, “They are trained for around eight hours a day — four in the morning and four in the evening.”

Meanwhile, speaking to Express, a health department official said that all the Chinese nationals were tested and the results came back as negative. “However, we will continue to monitor them for a couple of more days,” the official added.