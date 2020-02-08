Hyderabad boy tops MBBS final at AIIMS, meets PM

Aishwarya Yellepeddi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “I was amazed when I received the news as I didn’t expect it at all. The feeling of finally becoming a doctor and the subsequent responsibility gave me chills”, says city boy Ansh Gupta, who topped MBBS final exam in AIIMS this year with distinction, and got a chance to meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The boy had earlier bagged AIR- 3 in AIIMS 2015.

Hailing from a family of doctors, Ansh was inspired by his parents to follow their footsteps. Every year, the toppers at AIIMS are invited to an ‘At Home Reception’ at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where they meet the President, Vice President and the Prime Minister of India.

The Banjara Hills boy says, “It felt amazing to be congratulated by the Prime Minister and getting to pose for a picture with him.” He feels that the whole concept of inviting students to the Rashtrapati Bhavan is a really good way to motivate them to work hard and become successful in achieving their goals.

“I was not expecting people to acknowledge my achievement, until I received calls from my friends in Hyderabad,” Ansh adds. Talking about getting into AIIMS and life on campus, he says that their system is relaxed and there is no great pressure on the students.

“I studied for about 14-15 hours during exams and for tw-three hours on a daily basis. While we can choose to participate in various co-curricular activities, the kind of freedom and exposure AIIMS offers is worth experiencing,” he says. He is currently doing his internship and also preparing for his post-graduate entrance exam. “I am more inclined towards specialising in surgery thought I have not yet decided on any specific surgical specialty,” he says. His parents gave him an important piece of advice that he should not worry much about how much syllabus is left which he thinks worked wonders for him.