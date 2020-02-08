Hyderabad school paints mural for Olympics

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Global Edge School at Kokapet is painting a mural for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games after being chosen for the Japan Art Mile International Collaborative Mural Project. The only school from India chosen for the project, it has partnered with Tsurugakehi Junior High School in Japan to co-create a mural on the topic, ‘What kind of future do you foresee in the world in 2030?’

Under the Japan Art Mile Foundation, schools across countries collaborate with Japanese schools to bring young minds together to foster understanding of the sustainable development goals, culminating in the co-creation of a mural. The completed mural painting will be displayed during the games as India’s entry for the Art Mile exhibition during the Olympics.