Kindness Week to spread cheer in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The third edition of The Kindness Week will be held in Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune from February 10 to 15. An annual initiative that creates fun experiences that weave thoughtfulness into daily life, The Kindness Week partners with schools, brands and celebrities to bring its message to the public. This year’s edition is set to be the biggest yet, and reaches out to more diverse sets of people, including senior citizens and women.

Held across each of the cities with a range of partners and vendors, the experiences combine elements of fun and learning and offer meaningful takeaways about the effects of kindness. This year’s theme, ‘Let Joy Grow!’ reflects both the initiative’s expansion and its belief that kindness can be inculcated as a set of habits which have a positive impact.

Speaking about the programme, founder Mahima Poddar says, “We have been growing each year, and we are excited about being able to touch more lives with our 2020 edition. We are also taking The Kindness Week pan-national for the first time, and look forward to expanding to even more cities in the future.”

On the activities planned for this edition, she adds, “Since students have always been one of the groups whom we engage with most, we are especially thrilled about several activities that combine fun and learning.” The Kindness Week is an initiative of The Kindness Project.