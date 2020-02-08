Home Cities Hyderabad

Treats from the streets

Peeli Dhaba Dal, with its rustic look, went well with the Tandoori roti in the main course.

Dressed in highway dhaba style with handwritten menu and graffiti, the food fest has a couple of novelties.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  With the catchline ‘Pet bhalle bhalle nu dil bhalle bhalle,’ loosely translated into English as ‘When your stomach full, your dil also full ji’ (sic),  Mercure Hyderabad KCP, Somajiguda’s weekend food festival Dhaba Special Saturday dinner takes off. Cayenne is hosting a dhaba special starting Feb 7 and on till the end of March and the buffer includes an array of drool-worthy street food specialities. 

Executive Chef Dipak Adhikary has lined up highway dishes like Dhaba Chicken, Bhatti ki Dal, Bhindi Balti, Railway Mutton curry to name a few, along with famous street foods like Paratha, Pav Bhaji, Litti Chokha etc of various cities. The live counters have the best tastes in this buffet. Dressed in highway dhaba style with handwritten menu and graffiti, the food fest has a couple of novelties. Hyderabadis don’t often find an eatery that serves Litti Choka in many places and this hot delicacy from Bihar with a distinct mustard flavour wins hands down.

Peeli Dhaba Dal, with its rustic look, went well with the Tandoori roti in the main course. In the desserts, the Malpua with its melt-in-the-mouth texture and uber-sweet flavours along with Orange Rossogulla, the regular with a santra twist, stood out. Soumitra Pahari, General Manager, says the dhaba specialties are ideal for the not-so-cool and not-so-warm February weekends. 
