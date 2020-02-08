When craft meets luxury and economy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: India, the 5,000-year-old civilisation, carries on its back the lore of folktales and intricate craftsmanship whose apprenticeship is there in all of its states ranging from jamdani, phulkari, gurjari, kalamkari, patachitra, pottery to story-telling among several others. It becomes much more accessible and interesting when packaged and infused with other art forms.

For example, tale of certain crafts interwoven with narratives and performed on stage. That’s how the ‘Craft Stories Under the Mango Tree’, a curated festival celebrating art and crafts from different parts of the country has been showcasing some of its exclusive events like ‘Clothing as Identity: Exhibition’, ‘Preserving the History through the Art of Story-telling’,

‘Neo Miniature Art of India’ and various others. The director Anjana Somany was in town talking about the importance of the need to inculcate craft studies in school curriculum, the need for the craftsmen to educate themselves of the value of their art, and the upcoming day-long conference ‘Business of Handcrafted Sustainable Luxury’ to be held at International School of Business (ISB) to be held on February 20. Anjana has been associated with this journey for the past 40 years. Excerpts from the interview:

How can craft and its revivalism be merged with pop culture so that almost everyone becomes a participant in the same?

When we talk about craft we also need to talk about it as a whole along with the role of design education. Craft has got so many directions to permeate the social fabric and enter a common man’s house and mind. The skills of craftsmen are so wonderful that the same has even entered mainstream through Bollywood. Craft has its own designing features and elements. In India, we look at it from a the point of view of the items used/gifted only as souvenirs. It has always been utilitarian, with its own sensitivity and sentiments defining each community and how each one responds to Nature. When a blacksmith needs a storyteller and an artist to showcase his craft, it transcends all barriers.

Which narrative of craft is closer to your heart and why?

Not just one. There are several. There are interesting skills in every craft narrative. The oral narration never fails to amaze me. In India, have always told our stories through sculptures and paintings. Illustrative narrative through books showcases the skills and the interest with which they were created. We also have to talk about the living stories where we talk about continuing the divide into different categories. If you see Madhubani paintings especially Kohbar, where the wedding nuptials take place, you can see the rituals, the community, and their idea of wedding. These artists have very good idea of vedanta and the couple is unified under the sun, the moon, and the stars.

Do you think adding craft appreciation and revivalism in school curricula can bring a revolution?

Awareness is quite important. Through our initiatives, we have been adding a lot of value with the addition of several layers. We have conducted workshops with school children giving them art and craft kits so that they understand the patience and empathy which is always attached with it. Taking the students to field trips are other important aspects as they get a firsthand experience.

How do different initiatives bridge the gap between middlemen and artisans?

Sometimes the artisans do need the middlemen. However, they shouldn't be exploited. It's important that the artisans themselves know the value of their craft and be able to demand a good price for the same. An artisan is a designer himself. He has to be self-sufficient and understand the market trends. That can only be done when the artist is self-aware. Here in Telangana the craftsmanship is quite rich and they are quite cooperative as well. And with this conference that we are holding on February 20, we hope to add value to the area of tourism as well.

Conference at ISB,FEB 20

The conference will explore how India, the most ‘hand-skilled’ country in the world, can regain stewardship for handicrafts in the sustainable luxury market. Its supporting partner is Craft Council of Telangana. There will be interactive sessions like ‘Artisan Sharing: Challenges and Strengths’.