Woman accused of killing her kids hangs self in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old woman, who is charged with killing her two children by giving them insulin injections, committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Kanchanbagh on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Syeda Farhath Begum, who has been in jail since last year was released on bail last Monday. She is said to be mentally ill. Farhath killed her children Neha Jabeen, 15 and Mohammed Abdul Aziz, 14 by giving them insulin injections and sleeping pills. Kanchanbagh police said Farhath Begum’s husband saw her hanging from the ceiling after returning from work.