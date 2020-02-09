Nine more tested for nCoV, masks surface at Medaram Jatara

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nine suspected cases of the novel Coronavirus were admitted at hospitals in the city on Saturday, including eight in Gandhi Hospital and one in Fever Hospital, after the patients self-reported to the hospitals suspecting their symptoms to indicate the viral infection. All the nine patients have history of recent travel to China.

This takes the number of people who have been tested for Coronavirus in the State to 70. All the results so far have been negative. Many don masks at Medaram.

However, there continues to be a lack of clear information regarding protection measures against the virus. As lakhs of people flocked to Medaram Jatara last week, many were seen wearing masks to protect themselves. However, these were simple surgical mask rather than N95 masks, as recommended by the public health department.

One reason behind this is affordability. While normal face masks are available for Rs 10, the N95 masks cost more than 10 times this. Also, an N95 mask cannot be used indeterminately. Speaking to Express, Dr Hari Kishan, a general physician in a corporate hospital in the city, explained, “While it has been recommended that N95 masks be used, people often think that one N95 mask will last them for days. This is a false assumption. Even N95 masks need to be changed after usage of four to five hours.”