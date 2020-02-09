Disband EVDM wing, say Hyderabad Municipal Corporation corporators

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Setting aside their political affiliations, corporators in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) demanded disbanding of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing of the GHMC as it was functioning against the interest of citizens and levying hefty penalties on people who cannot afford fines.

At the GHMC general body meeting on Saturday, the corporators urged Mayor Bonthu Rammohan to slash penalties being levied by EVDM authorities for defacement and unauthorised installation of banners and flexis etc in the twin cities. The corporators demanded the Mayor to set up a committee and conduct an audit into functioning of EVDM.

MIM MLA Meraj Hussain demanded the Mayor to explain under what provisions the EVDM wing was set up. He further demanded that GHMC council should pass a resolution and surrender the EVDM Director post. Heated arguments were exchanged between TRS and MIM corporators. The members said that they were not against penalising violators but the harassment and hefty penalties that are being slapped on people was unjustified.

Taking objections to the charges being made, EVDM Director Viswajit Kampati wanted to explain his version. But the MIM MLA demanded him to take his seat and told him that officers were not bosses of elected public representatives.

Intervening in the high temper verbal clash, the Mayor said it was not wise to target a officer and said they could raise objections against the procedures. On the advice of members, Mayor said that a committee will be constituted with GHMC Commissioner to review functioning of EVDM. Meanwhile, the special meeting of GHMC approved the budget for 2020-21 for Rs 6,973.64 crore and also approved revised budget estimates for 2019-20 which is about Rs 5,254 crore.