Home Cities Hyderabad

Disband EVDM wing, say Hyderabad Municipal Corporation corporators

The corporators demanded the Mayor to set up a committee and conduct an audit into functioning of EVDM. 

Published: 09th February 2020 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC, Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Setting aside their political affiliations, corporators in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) demanded disbanding of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing of the GHMC as it was functioning against the interest of citizens and levying hefty penalties on people who cannot afford fines.

At the GHMC general body meeting on Saturday, the corporators urged Mayor Bonthu Rammohan to slash penalties being levied by EVDM authorities for defacement and unauthorised installation of banners and flexis etc in the twin cities. The corporators demanded the Mayor to set up a committee and conduct an audit into functioning of EVDM. 

MIM MLA Meraj Hussain demanded the Mayor to explain under what provisions the EVDM wing was set up. He further demanded that GHMC council should pass a resolution and surrender the EVDM Director post. Heated arguments were exchanged between TRS and MIM corporators. The members said that they were not against penalising violators but the harassment and hefty penalties that are being slapped on people was unjustified.

Taking objections to the charges being made, EVDM Director Viswajit Kampati wanted to explain his version. But the MIM MLA demanded him to take his seat and told him that officers were not bosses of elected public representatives.

Intervening in the high temper verbal clash, the Mayor said it was not wise to target a officer and said they could raise objections against the procedures. On the advice of members, Mayor said that a committee will be constituted with GHMC Commissioner to review functioning of EVDM. Meanwhile, the special meeting of GHMC approved the budget for 2020-21 for Rs 6,973.64 crore and also approved revised budget estimates for 2019-20 which is about Rs 5,254 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GHMC Hyderabad Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections 2020: How did voters feel after casting their vote?
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp