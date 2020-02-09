I-T officials summon auditors of Telangana businessmen

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After conducting searches on residences of businessmen-turned-politicians in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Income Tax (I-T) department officials from Delhi have summoned the auditors of several businessmen.

Over the past two days, I-T officers have conducted raids on businessmen and close associates of different political leaders in Hyderabad and other places.

It is reported that I-T officials, who collected documents related to investments in different firms located in Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad, Chennai and other places, have asked the auditors of these businessmen to appear before them along with required documents and details of money transactions which appear to be illegal.

Meanwhile, the I-T officials obtained details of businessmen who have evaded taxes for the last few years by showing different balance sheets of their companies. “Auditors of these companies and their management have played a key role in tax evasion that caused wrongful loss to the exchequer,” sources said.