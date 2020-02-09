Rain brings welcome relief to Hyderabad, Karimnagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After days of above-normal temperatures, pleasant weather prevailed in Hyderabad and other parts of the State on Saturday as the skies turned cloudy at many places.

A few places in the State, including Hyderabad, even experienced light to moderate rains and thundershowers, especially towards the night. Manakondur in Karimnagar district recorded as much as 60 mm rainfall. In Hyderabad, light rains of 2-7 mm in various areas brought down temperatures.

Meteorologist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, B Raja Rao said that this was due to a trough running from south Tamil Nadu to Chhattisgarh, which is adjacent to Telangana.

Moisture-bearing winds from the Arabian Sea are blowing over Telangana towards this trough and this moisture incursion is causing rains. Moreover, cumulonimbus clouds formed at isolated places due to confluence of winds from different directions caused thundershowers at certain areas.

In Karimnagar, due to the sudden rains, drains started overflowing in some areas and a few places in low-lying areas got water-logged. In Jyothinagar, water from storm water drains entered some houses. However, people welcomed the rain as it made the weather pleasant and roads dust-free.

Due to cloudy weather persisting from morning, many places also recorded below normal maximum temperatures. At Ramagundam, the maximum temperature was recorded 8.4 degree Celsius below normal, at 24 degree Celsius.