50 professional drivers caught drunk on Hyderabad roads

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a big hazard for not just road traffic safety but also public safety, nearly 50 professional drivers driving cabs, lorries and other rental vehicle services were caught by the Cyberabad traffic police this weekend in a special drunk driving check.

They formed a major segment among those caught. Police rounded up 273 drunk drivers on the intervening nights of February 7 and 8.

Apart from this, there were nearly 47 labourers and 48 IT professionals and businessmen among others caught. More alarmingly, the majority of those caught were found driving two-wheelers recklessly without helmets. Among those on two-wheelers, 203 were in a drunken condition.

“Lot of youngsters are driving two-wheelers dangerously in drunken condition on the highways without helmets. This is dangerous for not just them but others,” noted Cyberabad traffic police in an official statement, adding that most of them were educated and well aware of rules.

The routine trend has also established that Madhapur and Kukatpally are red zones with 59 and 53 drunk drivers being caught respectively.