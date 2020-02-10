Class VI boy at tennis court electrocuted in FNCC premises at Banjara Hills

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Class VI student who was trying to scale the wall of Film Nagar Cultural Club (FNCC) at Banjara Hills on Sunday after picking up a few used tennis balls from a tennis court inside the club premises, was electrocuted when he came in contact with a live electric cable.

The boy scaled the 17-ft-high wall easily and while trying to jump to the other side, he came in contact with the live cable from a transformer and died instantaneously. The victim has been identified as A Akhil, 12, who lives at Durganagar with his mother.

According to Banjara Hills Sub-Inspector D Ravi Raj, Akhil wanted to collect tennis balls that were lying on the tennis court at FNCC so that he could play with his friends. "It was when he was trying to jump to the other side that the tragedy occurred," the police said.

Some of the wires were hanging out from the transformer without insulation and that claimed Akhil's life, the police added.

The club's staff and the people nearby called the 108 medical emergency service and informed the police about the incident.

The police, who arrived at the spot, performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the boy, but in vain. He was shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.The police registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances and shifted the body to Osmania mortuary for post-mortem.