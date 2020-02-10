Depressed over poor health, Hyderabad woman kills self

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Allegedly upset over ill-health, a 24-year-old woman K Ashwini committed suicide at Meerpet of Rachakonda commissionerate early on Sunday. Ashwini, a housewife, was found hanging at her residence, police said.

According to police, Ashwini was married to Surender Goud and the couple along with their two children were living in a rented house at Hasthinapuram under Meerpet police limits.

She had been plagued by a stomach ache for a long time and was undergoing treatment. Upset over the fact that there was no improvement in her, she hung herself.