Home Cities Hyderabad

Ramoji Film City: Migrant worker injured in blast after opening a used paint container

CLUES teams and a bomb disposal squad visited the explosion site and collected samples for forensic analysis. According to the police, the victim works on movie sets inside the Film City campus.

Published: 10th February 2020 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 40-year-old migrant labourer working at the Ramoji Film City (RFC) sustained severe injuries in a mysterious explosion inside the film city campus on Sunday morning. The incident happened when the victim, Rao Saheb, opened a used paint container, said police.

CLUES teams and a bomb disposal squad visited the explosion site and collected samples for forensic analysis. According to the police, the victim works on movie sets inside the Film City campus.

On Sunday, Rao Saheb and four others were moving unused and partly-used paint tins, measuring 10 litre, from one place to another in a vehicle. They were supposed to unload the tins in an open area located behind the BSF quarters set in RFC. After reaching the place, while unloading the tins, Saheb tried to open one of the tins. As a result, a portion of the unused paint tin exploded.

Inquiries revealed that he received severe injuries on both his hands and parts of his face, head and chest. He was rushed to a private hospital and his condition is said to be critical.

Inspector Abdullapurmet S Devender said some of the tins had expired and some were unused.
“Prima facie, there are no explosives involved in the incident. Further investigation is underway,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramoji Film City RFC blast
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp