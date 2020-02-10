Ramoji Film City: Migrant worker injured in blast after opening a used paint container

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 40-year-old migrant labourer working at the Ramoji Film City (RFC) sustained severe injuries in a mysterious explosion inside the film city campus on Sunday morning. The incident happened when the victim, Rao Saheb, opened a used paint container, said police.

CLUES teams and a bomb disposal squad visited the explosion site and collected samples for forensic analysis. According to the police, the victim works on movie sets inside the Film City campus.

On Sunday, Rao Saheb and four others were moving unused and partly-used paint tins, measuring 10 litre, from one place to another in a vehicle. They were supposed to unload the tins in an open area located behind the BSF quarters set in RFC. After reaching the place, while unloading the tins, Saheb tried to open one of the tins. As a result, a portion of the unused paint tin exploded.

Inquiries revealed that he received severe injuries on both his hands and parts of his face, head and chest. He was rushed to a private hospital and his condition is said to be critical.

Inspector Abdullapurmet S Devender said some of the tins had expired and some were unused.

“Prima facie, there are no explosives involved in the incident. Further investigation is underway,” he said.