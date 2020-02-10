Home Cities Hyderabad

Real-time accident alerts can help others

Boards like these could display information on the number of accidents, hotspots and even the cause of death like lack of helmet or mechanical failure etc.

Published: 10th February 2020 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Can relaying real-time information on road accidents to commuting public be a useful tool in helping reduce accidents?

Experts note that traffic police could make use of digital information boards and pass on real-time information on accidents across the city. At present, several road users continue to be unaware of the implications of their actions and disregard road rules.

“We had recommended the same to the government officials as it can keep the road users alert. However, officials generally do not like the idea as they feel it reflects the fact that officials are not putting in any effort to resolve it,” noted Vinod Kamula, CEO of India Federation of Road Safety.

He further noted that in countries like Sweden, even one crash is published widely in order to keep road users alert and deter rule-breakers.

TAGS
Vinod Kamula India Federation of Road Safety Road safety
