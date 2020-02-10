Startup incubated at IIT-Hyderabad launches high-speed electric scooter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: PURE EV, a startup incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H), introduced a high-speed electric scooter, namely ‘EPluto 7G’, on Sunday. The electric scooter was jointly launched by NITI Aayog member Dr VK Saraswat, chairman of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Dr G Satheesh Reddy and director of IIT-H Prof BS Murty on the institute’s campus.

“e-Mobility is an upcoming sector, and one of the most disruptive ones. We are not only looking at the vehicular aspect, but also the supply chain. The startup’s value addition to the sector is very high. It is highly commendable,” Saraswat said.

The vehicle was launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs 79,999. It offers a long-range up to 80 km in the city, with a speed of 60 km/hr and a battery warranty for 40,000 km. The vehicle and its battery have been designed and developed factoring in the Indian terrain and weather conditions. “It is one of the fastest vehicles in its class. I hope startups build more products, including buses and cars in the future,” DRDO chairman Satheesh Reddy said.