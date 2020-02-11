IPS officer Amit Garg now NPA joint director

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 1993 batch AP cadre IPS officer Amit Garg was appointed as joint director of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVP NPA). The Ministry of Home Affairs after consulting with the Department of Personnel Training officials issued an order appointing the senior IPS officer for his central deputation.

The Additional DGP rank officer Amit Garg is currently chairman of the state-level police recruitment board in Andhra Pradesh. He worked as Police commissioner of Visakhapatnam and CID chief in AP. Incumbent deputy director of the NPA Police Academy M Madhusudhana Reddy has been promoted as joint director of the NPA. He is a 1997 batch IPS officer.