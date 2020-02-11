Anasuya Bharadwaj files complaint over Twitter abuse

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anchor-actress Anasuya Bharadwaj lodged a complaint with the cyber crime police against the twitter handle @masala_actress that was operated by unknown persons for posting abusive content and photos. The twitter handle posted filthy messages abusing Anasuya and actors Anushka and Nagarjuna.

“I urge Twitter to reassess their rules. If this is not violation, then what else is? I won’t shy away from blaming you guys,” Anasuya tweeted. In a reply, Twitter India said that they did not find anything objectionable in the content reported by the anchor. Twitter India also asked her to give complete details of the content.

Later, Anasuya tweeted to Cyber Crime police seeking action.Hours after the police responded to the incident, the @masala_actress handle was deleted. Police said that the mobile phone that was used for registering is switched off.