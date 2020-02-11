TV anchor Ravi files case against distributor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Popular Telugu TV anchor Ravi filed a case with the Kukatpally police on Sunday saying he had been cheated by a film distributor. Ravi was threatened by the distributor when he sought the money back.

In a complaint, Ravi stated that he lent Rs 45 lakh to a distributor named Sandeep. “Sandeep said he needed Rs 45 lakh for the distribution rights of a film. I arranged the money on his request in September, 2018. When I asked him to return the sum, he started sending people to my workplace to intimidate me. I later found out that he cheated several other people in the industry,” Ravi said in the plaint.