Auto driver gets 7-year jail for sexually abusing child in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An auto driver, who used to ferry schoolchildren, was sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment, after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a child.

The incident dates back to 2018, when Mohammed Nayeem molested a seven-year-old child studying in Class III.

As per his daily routine, Nayeem went to pick up the child from her school and was to bring her to her relative’s place. However, after dropping the rest of the children, he made the child sit on his lap. He forced her to touch his private parts and touched her entire body.

The 1st Additional MSJ court headed by judge Suneetha Kunchala found him guilty under Section 9m of the POCSO Act for aggravated sexual assault.