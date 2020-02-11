Dumpyard petition: Telangana High Court displeased with GHMC counter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday asked the Telangana government to reveal whether it has constituted a State-level solid waste management board and if not, by when the same would be set up.

Displeased with the counter affidavit filed by the GHMC on steps taken to curb garbage piling up at the Jawahar Nagar dumpyard, the bench directed the civic body to file another. This ought to explain the steps being taken to shift the existing dumpyard, the bench observed.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy was dealing with a PIL based on a letter addressed to the High Court by Colonel Sitamraju. A citizen of Hyderabad, he pointed out that the foul smell from the dumpyard had made life miserable for the residents of Sainikpuri, Kapra, Yapral and surrounding areas.

The Colonel stated that as the stench was getting worse, residents were forced to keep their doors and windows shut. The garbage being dumped at the Jawahar Nagar dumpyard recently crossed the 7,000 metric tonne mark.

The division bench pointed out that the GHMC’s counter affidavit was not comprehensive. The GHMC says that it has identified alternative locations at Pyaranagar in Gummadidala mandal in Sanga Reddy district, Lakdaram at Patancheru, Khanapur village in Talakondapalli mandal, Ranga Reddy district. But it has not stated at what stage the proposals are, the bench pointed out. The bench posted the matter to March 3 for further hearing.

HC seeks more information from civic body

