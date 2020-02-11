Govt oblivious to Bhainsa victims’ suffering: NCPCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After visiting the violence-hit Bhainsa town in Nirmal district, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights member, Pragna Parande, spoke critically of the government for its inaction in preventing the clash as well as failing to provide adequate rehabilitation to victims after it.

Speaking at a press conference in the city on Monday, she expressed dissatisfaction over how the whole episode was managed as majority of the households that were affected had run out of government supplies and had not received any compensation to restart their lives.

“It is a grievous situation as many families are displaced. The children are scared and mentally disturbed. They say it nearly took 24 hours for police to reach there and bring the situation under control. Imagine how much faith they would have in the system,” noted Pragna.

In the wake of ensuing examinations, she further said, “Children’s education has gone for a toss. They have lost their books and certificates along with their homes. Many of them are somehow managing to attend the school ahead of the exams and are living at their relatives’ houses. It’s a terrible situation,” she said.

She said during her fact-finding visit, she found that no monetary assistance was extended to the victims of the clashes while the children were not admitted to hostels for temporary relief.

“It looks more like a planned clash going by the findings as no one from either communities who was a local was involved in it. And, innocent locals have been put behind bars,” added Pragna.

She urged the government and local authorities, including the Collector and officials of the Health and Education Department, to immediately send in mental health experts, school teachers and counsellors to help the grieving families rebuild their lives.

“The victims are predominantly from BC communities and they require government support. Just because no one died, the government should not take the situation for granted. Considering that the town is sensitive and prone to clashes, there must be a full-time police battalion placed there to prevent any such future violence which can jeopardise the future of our young children,” the NCPCR member said.

She would submit a report on her findings via the NCPCR to the Centre.

Government’s apathy shocks official

NCPCR member expresses dissatisfaction over how the clash in Bhainsa was managed by the government. A report on the situation to be submitted to the Centre