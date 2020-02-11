Hajipur victims’ kin want instant hanging of convict

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The court’s death sentence to Hajipur serial rapist and killer Marri Srinivas Reddy has only brought partial satisfaction, say the kin of victims. They state that “full justice” would be delivered only he is hanged.

Speaking at a press conference called by BC Welfare Association here on Monday, they expressed a fear that Srinivas Reddy would evade death punishment using the “loopholes of law”. Demanding immediate implementation of the court verdict, they made an appeal to the government and the High Court Bar Council Association to not lend legal support to Srinivas Reddy in higher courts.

Jajula Srinivas Goud, president of the BC Welfare Association said, “The Hajipur victims fear that the capital punishment would be reduced by the higher courts like in the case of K Praveen who raped and murdered a nine-month-old baby.” Citing the Nirbhaya case, he said, “In Nirbhaya case, the accused have not been executed till date.”

Requesting financial support to the families of victims, he said, “We appreciate the government for helping rape victim Samatha’s family by giving them three acre of land and a double-bedroom house. Likewise, these poor families also should be given financial aid.”

One of the victim’s mother said, “Justice which was delivered in Disha case should be replicated in this case too.”

Seeking an appointment with the Chief Minister, appointment, another victim’s father said, “At least give us an appointment to narrate our ordeals.” He also sought improved public transportation to avert such incidents in future.