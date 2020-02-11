Telangana HC issues notices to govt, eight in-charge Vice-Chancellors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday issued notices to the State government and in-charge Vice-Chancellors of eight universities asking them to respond in four weeks to the PIL challenging the decision of the Telangana government in appointing eight IAS officers as in-charge Vice-Chancellors.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy was dealing with the petition filed by Dr S Karunakar Reddy, assistant professor at Osmania University, seeking to suspend the note issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on July 24 last year through which eight IAS officers were appointed as the in-charge Vice-Chancellors to various universities in violation of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations-2010 and 2018.

He urged the court to direct the State government to appoint regular Vice-Chancellors from the academia as per the UGC norms. The petitioner questioned the inaction of the State government in not reconstituting the executive councils to the universities concerned as per Section 18 (1) of the Universities Act.

He contended that there were senior professors working in universities across the State who can be appointed as in-charge V-Cs than IAS officers. Going by the work schedule of the bureaucrats, they would not be able to involve themselves in the day-to-day administration of the universities, he added.

After hearing the case, the bench issued notices to the respondents - Principal Secretary of Higher Education, Secretary and Registrar of the UGC, Registrars of Osmania University, JNTU, Potti Sriramulu University, BR Ambedkar Open University, Kakatiya University in Warangal, Telangana University in Nizamabad, Palamuru University in Mahbubnagar and Satavahana University in Karimnagar, and adjourned the case by four weeks.