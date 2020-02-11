HMWSSB to take over sewage work on outskirts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: From March 1, 2020, the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of sewerage systems in the peripheral circles of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) would be looked after by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB). Presently, the sewerage system is maintained by the GHMC.

A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting between the HMWSSB Managing Director M Dana Kishore and GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar on Monday. In the peripheral circles of the GHMC, there are 66 wards, 3,600 km of sewerage pipelines with 3,26,354 manholes. About 700 workers are required for maintaining the system. The operations involve an expense of Rs 8.30 crore every month.