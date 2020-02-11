Hyderabad: Doctor attempts self immolation in Gandhi Hospital alleging harassment from seniors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Things took a dramatic turn in Gandhi Hospital today afternoon, as Dr. Vasanth Kumar, a resident medical officer attempted to publicily self-immolate himself on the hospital premises alleging harassment from senior officials including the superintendent of the Hospital.

Dr. Vasanth, strapped with four bottles of petrol bottles under his shirt, flung around a lighter threatening to light himself up. Inspector Gandhi Reddy, after a hour long conversation with the senior doctor, was able to snatch away the lighter and avert the suicide attempt. He and his team has been awarded Rs. 10,000 by CP Anjani Kumar for a successful rescue mission. Dr Vasanth has been arrested, however police officials refuse to divulge any information as to which police station he has been detained in.

Express, on Monday reported that Dr Vasanth was asked to surrender to the Director of Medical Education after being accused of providing false information about Coronavirus tests in Gandhi Hospital.

However, he has alleged that the Dr. P Shravan Kumar, superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, and Dr. K Ramesh Reddy, Telangana State Director of Medical Education, have been targeting and harassing him for revealing administrative and treatment related discrepancies.