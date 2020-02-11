Jab music met humour

Shikha Duggal and Aishwarya Yellepeddi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabadi music and comedy lovers screamed their lungs out in joy at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road, on Saturday night popular singer-composer duo Vishal-Shekhar and Laughter King Sunil Grover performed for Imperial blue Super Hit Nights Season 6.

The artistes said that they always try to give their fans a unique experience and that excites them aboutthe event. The pitstop at Hyderabad was part of their 11-city tour across India which kickstarted in Guwahati in November 2019. As part of their ‘Men Will Be Men’ concept, the event fused live music with comedy.

Sunil opened the show with a hilarious act of his famous character ‘Mashoor Gulati. His dramatic entry got the audience hooting. Later, Vishal and Shekhar made a terrific entry to the show with the superhit track ‘Deewangi’ from Om Shanti Om.

They performed on some famous chartbusters like Dus Bahane, Desi Girl, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Ghungroo etc and rocked the stage! The crowd sang along and the concert was filled with infectious energy which put Hyderabad in the best mood ever. The dynamic musical duo have been together since 1999 and delivered some massive hits like Ghungroo, Chammak Challo, Sheila, Swag se Swagat and many more.

They think that a lot has evolved in the music industry,where independent music is now in equals with Bollywood or Tollywood. “There is immense talent coming up due to platforms like YouTube and we are thrilled by the various kinds of music like rock-bands, hip-hop and rap”, they said. They composed music for Venkatesh’s Chintakayala Ravi and Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya-Na Illu India. “In both of them, we saw great passion and love towards films and also technicians which is absolutely unwritten and we are fortunate to be a part of the Telugu music industry”, they added smilingly.

At the sidelines of the event, Sunil talked about how his cross-dressing characters have been highly popular. “I love playing personalities such as Gutthi and Rinku Devi for live shows. I definitely miss doing television. However, I am open to all kinds of experiences coming across my way,” adds the comedian. He also appreciated Salman Khan for considering him for the role of Vilayti Khan in Bharat movie. Incidentally, rain played spoilsport stalling the event for a while.