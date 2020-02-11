No EV policy, it’s only working guidelines now in Telangana

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two years after the State government came out with the draft for an electric vehicle policy, it has come to the fore that the idea has been shelved. Instead, the State government is now focusing on formulating ‘working guidelines’ for the development of electric vehicle industry in Telangana.

While the guidelines are open to interpretation and do not need to be followed to the letter, a policy is more formalised and is made to last.

Till the last quarter of 2019, various government officials stated that Telangana was working on policies for cent per cent adoption of electric vehicles for public transport. Now, however, an official said since the electric vehicle ecosystem is fluid and still developing, having a policy would be too concrete a step.

However, the objective of the working guidelines would remain the same as it was in the draft policy. There would be a clear definition of incentives, the official said. Besides, impetus would be given to research and development in the area, the official added.

Speaking to Express, IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, “Companies would not look into whether there is a working guideline or a policy in place as long as there is sufficient support and incentive from the government.” The objective behind adopting an EV policy by the State government is to reduce pollution.

However, a look at the ground reality shows that the penetration of EVs in the Indian market and its demand here is quite less.

And this trend is attributed to the vehicle’s hefty price, lack of charging infrastructure, and rapidly-evolving technology that promises buyers of less cost for vehicles.

Flexible rules for better performance

WIth working guidelines, impetus to be given to research and development in the electric vehicle industry