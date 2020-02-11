Old Flavours, New Style

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Lebanese cuisine at its best represents the elements of Levant, the bonhomie, the hospitality. The platter offers vitality and variety. The palette of Chef Jameela does the same. It begins with the mezze platter and the several dips i.e., hummus, tahini, baba ghanoush among others.

We try the varieties with lavash and soft-white discs of pita bread. There’s a freshness which rules the dips and has the urgent appeal to be savoured. The reason?

“The herbs and the vegetables have to have the garden freshness otherwise the dips won’t retain the unique flavour. The aroma and the taste notes are released much better that way,” says Jameela, who has been living in India for the past 30 years and owns a restaurant named Zaks, which serves Lebanese delights.

She’s at Okra, Hyderabad Marriott Hotel & Convention Centre, Tank Bund, hosting a Lebanese Food Festival along with Hystam Zakey in collaboration with executive chef Naveen Handa. We tried Sheesh Kebab, minced meat kebabs with herbs and Falafel, ground chickpea balls deep fried. The pieces were succulent, tender and fresh. The best item we liked was Riz-Ib-Sheriya, rice cooked with vermicelli.

It created a unique amalgam when paired with Samak Meshwi, chunks of fish cooked in a light gravy dominated by subtle herbs. The best part of the combination is that the flavours release in layers after you have swallowed the spoonfuls.

The entire spread was dominated by one spice: pepper. Then came the ubiquitous shawarma, bits of chicken with raw veggies, mayonnaise wrapped in pita bread. It is said that this delight has its origins in Germany. “Doner Kebab originated in Germany and later when it travelled to our regions it took the form of a shawarma,” informs chef Jameela. We round off the dinner with an assortment of baklava stuffed with nuts and date palms.

There was creamy Ummali for company. The layers were delicately flaky with the sugar content just right. To wash it down was a tiny glass of coffee heated on alive station in a metallic basin of hot sand which chef Hystam said, “is necessary not to overheat the drink which spoils its flavours.” And he was absolutely correct as the flavours that rose were fresh with a hint of warm notes.