Heartbroken techie hangs self in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A techie ended his life at Gachibowli and left behind a note which stated that he had “failed in love”. The victim, Malli Reddy Subramanyam Reddy, 26, was found hanging at his flat late on Monday, said police.

Subramanyam, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, resided in a rented room at Gachibowli for the past one year and works for an MNC.

On Sunday, his sister, who lives in a nearby hostel and his cousins came to his residence late on Monday and broke open the door to find him hanging from the ceiling.