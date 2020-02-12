Mohammed Pahelwan dies of heart attack

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mohammed Bin Omer Yafai, popularly known as Pahelwan, who was acquitted in the attempt to murder case of AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, died of a heart attack in a private hospital here on Tuesday.

Pahelwan, a wrestler and a senior leader of the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), was the prime accused in the case of attempt to murder of Akbaruddin Owaisi in April 2011. It was alleged that he masterminded the attack on Akbaruddin at Barkas, but the court acquitted him in 2017.

Pahelwan had been suffering from heart ailments for a while. On Tuesday, following a heart attack, he was admitted to a corporate hospital at Malakpet where he breathed his last. Speaking to Express, Amjed Ullah Khan, the spokesman of MBT, said Pahelwan’s death was a great loss to society.