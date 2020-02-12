New eye hospital launched in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Actor Adah Sharma inaugurated the opening of Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital at Mehdipatnam in the city on Tuesday. The 6,500 sq ft specialty centre is its seventh facility in Telangana. The facility is equipped with facilities such as modular operation theatre and viewing gallery.

The centre provides day case surgery, outpatient diagnostic and treatment services for major and minor visual disorders.

An estimated 62 million people in the country are visually impaired. WHO indicates that eye problems are increasingly linked to lifestyle choices, including constantly spending time on smartphones.