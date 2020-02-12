Home Cities Hyderabad

Princess Shafia files case against Sultan-Ul-Uloom

Prince Mauzzam Jah Bahadur died on September 14, 1987.

Published: 12th February 2020 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

FIR, First Information Report

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Princess Shafia Sakina, the great-granddaughter of HEH Sir Mir Osman All Khan Bahadur — the Nizam VII of Hyderabad — filed a case against the Sultan-Ul-Uloom Education Society charging them with “criminal breach of trust”, and “fabrication of documents”. The case was filed with the Punjagutta police.

According to the sources, Shafia stated in the complaint that the Mauzzam Jah Trust was created under Mauzzam Jah Trust deed dated October 10, 1949 along with a supplemental trust deed dated January 8, 1950 for the benefit of Princess Niloufer during their lifetime; and thereafter their successors — Prince Mouzzam Jah.

The property located in Survey No’s 116/1 to 116/3 and 129 (New survey No 359) of Shaikpet Village on Road No 3, Banjara Hills, was purchased and developed for the residence of Waleshan Prince Mauzzam Jah Bahadur, the grandfather of the complainant.

As per the Trust Deed, the trustees are required to dissolve the trust after the death of Waleshman Prince Mauzzam Jah Bahadur and dispose of the trust fund by way of transfer/handing over by dividing amongst all the legal heirs. Prince Mauzzam Jah Bahadur died on September 14, 1987.

The complainant alleged that the trustees in collusion with the management of M/s Sultan-Ul- Uloom Education Society conspired to commit various offences like “criminal misappropriation, criminal breach of trust, cheating and fabrication of document, using of forged document as genuine for wrongful gain,” she stated in the complaint.

Princess Shafia Sakina moved to the XIV ACMM Court last December to get her case registered. As per the direction of the court, a case under 120-B, 406,407,417,418,420,465,468, and 471 of IPC & 156 (3) CrPC was booked.

Accusations
Shafia Sakina, the great-granddaughter of Nizam VII of Hyderabad, accuses the Sultan-Ul-Uloom Education Society of criminal breach of trust and fabrication of documents in collusion with Mauzzam Jah trustees. The case was filed by Shafia Saknia with the Punjagutta police

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shafia Sakina Nizam VII of Hyderabad Mauzzam Jah Trust
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp