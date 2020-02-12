Princess Shafia files case against Sultan-Ul-Uloom

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Princess Shafia Sakina, the great-granddaughter of HEH Sir Mir Osman All Khan Bahadur — the Nizam VII of Hyderabad — filed a case against the Sultan-Ul-Uloom Education Society charging them with “criminal breach of trust”, and “fabrication of documents”. The case was filed with the Punjagutta police.

According to the sources, Shafia stated in the complaint that the Mauzzam Jah Trust was created under Mauzzam Jah Trust deed dated October 10, 1949 along with a supplemental trust deed dated January 8, 1950 for the benefit of Princess Niloufer during their lifetime; and thereafter their successors — Prince Mouzzam Jah.

The property located in Survey No’s 116/1 to 116/3 and 129 (New survey No 359) of Shaikpet Village on Road No 3, Banjara Hills, was purchased and developed for the residence of Waleshan Prince Mauzzam Jah Bahadur, the grandfather of the complainant.

As per the Trust Deed, the trustees are required to dissolve the trust after the death of Waleshman Prince Mauzzam Jah Bahadur and dispose of the trust fund by way of transfer/handing over by dividing amongst all the legal heirs. Prince Mauzzam Jah Bahadur died on September 14, 1987.

The complainant alleged that the trustees in collusion with the management of M/s Sultan-Ul- Uloom Education Society conspired to commit various offences like “criminal misappropriation, criminal breach of trust, cheating and fabrication of document, using of forged document as genuine for wrongful gain,” she stated in the complaint.

Princess Shafia Sakina moved to the XIV ACMM Court last December to get her case registered. As per the direction of the court, a case under 120-B, 406,407,417,418,420,465,468, and 471 of IPC & 156 (3) CrPC was booked.

