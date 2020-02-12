Royal Enfield asked to cough up Rs 15,000 compensation to Hyderabad customer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum-I has directed the motorcycle manufacturer, Royal Enfield, to pay a compensation of Rs 15,000 to a consumer for not refunding his booking amount for a limited-edition motorcycle.

According to the complainant, G Anil Kumar, a resident of Parsigutta, on July 25, 2018, he paid Rs 25,000 for booking a limited-edition bike, Classic 500-Pegasus. However, a day after, the opposite party cancelled his booking, stating that the booking was limited for 250 buyers on the first-come-first-serve basis, for which the complainant did not qualify.

Later, the complainant was also told that a refund was processed. However, even after three months, he maintained that he did not get his money back. Following this, he filed a consumer case.

For their part, the company said their payment gateway processed the refund, but the complainant’s bank blocked his credit card through which the payment was made and that the complainant was informed about this.

Holding the company guilty, the court said it was proved that the opposite party has not refunded the booking amount till now, which was why the complainant was entitled to compensation.

The court directed the company to refund the booking amount of Rs 25,000, with 12 per cent interest. Additionally, it was asked to pay a compensation of Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 as litigation cost.