Tinder swipe surge during Valentine's day week

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tinder, the dating app which has young Hyderabadis hooked on to it, is anticipating increased activity in the week leading up to Valentine’s Day. This time of year is peak Swipe Season, which means Tinder activity reaches an all-time high between January 1 and February 13.

During swipe season, the app members will swipe an average of 100 more times per person than other similar length time periods, the company said in a press release.

Compared to other similar six-week periods, the total number of matches worldwide during swipe season 2019 was more than 40 million higher on average.

Based on Tinder trends from the past year, Tinder anticipates a Swipe Surge later this week as Swipe Season draws to a close. The company also shared tips to find ‘the one’.

“Look for someone who champions your cause,” says the dating app. Causes are growing as a connector on Tinder. Climate change mentions in bios alone increased by 80 per cent in 2019. Environment and gender equality are conversation starters, it added.