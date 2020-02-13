Gold worth Rs 1 crore seized at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized gold weighing 2,512 grams worth around `1 crore involving different modus operandi at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad on Wednesday. The DRI sleuths arrested five persons who tried to smuggle the yellow metal into the country in different cases. Three persons were intercepted at the RGIA exit gate, one of them landed from Dubai and another reached here from Jaipur in a domestic flight.

On specific information that a passenger traveling from Dubai had concealed gold in a suitcase, the DRI officials intercepted them and found a tool kit, including a hammer, stuffed with gold.

Another batch of offenders who were trying to smuggle the gold through Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai, was also arrested by the DRI officials. It was found in a similar tool kit with a hammer in an identical manner.

In another case, the DRI Hyderabad unit arrested two passengers travelling from Dubai who tried to smuggle gold.