Hiphop song Jeevam released

Published: 13th February 2020 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sterling Reserve Music Project announced the launch of its first Telugu song and its tenth release, Jeevam by StreetViolater, a rapper and recording artist based in Hyderabad, offering somethinag different and unique through his music.

Jeevam a Telugu hiphop song, dedicated to how music has affected the artist’s life and how he persisted despite all odds. The song is motivational and inspirational and is the first of a four part song series dealing with the trials and tribulations of human life. The music video is set to a grunge hip hop vibe and has been produced by Crevixa.

The song marks the tenth release and second hiphop song to release from the Sterling Reserve Music Project. The platform aims to enable, incubate and promote aspiring singers and songwriters to showcase their talent and music globally and is language and genre agnostic. Excited about Jeevam, StreetViolater shared, “This is where I wanted to be, and this is all that I ever wanted to do.I’m proud to be a part of the Sterling Reserve Music Project, co-developed by Universal Music India and to represent Telugu language in all corners of the globe. Jeevam is is connected to my daily lifestyle and the invisible moments. It’s about my search for a deeper meaning through music.”

Universal Music and EMI Music, India and South Asia Managing Director and CEO Devraj Sanyal said “The lyrics are honest and the melody is bold and his brilliant delivery is all set to make Telugu hiphop potent.” Adding more to it, Allied Blenders and Distillers’ COO, Bikram Basu, shared, “We’ve come full circle with the release of Jeevam.”

