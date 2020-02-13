Hyderabad man arrested for stalking ex-girlfriend

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 23-year-old man was arrested by the Rachakonda Cyber Crime police on Wednesday for stalking his ex-girlfriend on a messaging application.

The accused has been identified as Hossali Shiva Kumar, a bartender in the city and a native of Bidar district. According to police, the accused befriended the victim in Bidar a few years ago. He took the victim to a hotel room and sexually assaulted her after sedating her.

He started blackmailing the victim and pestered her to continue the relationship. He also circulated obscene videos involving the victim on WhatsApp.

Based on the complaint filed by her, the police have registered a case under 354D of the IPC and 67A of the IT Act.