Hyderabad techie kills self; reasons unknown

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old woman hung herself from the ceiling fan of her room in a women’s hostel at Madhapur on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

“The reasons behind her suicide are unknown. We have requested for her call data records to find out who she spoke to before taking the extreme step,” said Madhapur sub-inspector K Harika.

The deceased, Rajalaxmi Ratha, was a software engineer with Avani Pvt Ltd Jubilee Hills and a native of Ganjam district of Odisha. Ratha had arrived in the city several months ago and had joined a software firm. On Tuesday night, her roommate found her hanging from the ceiling fan and informed the police. The police have registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC and handed the body to her family after postmortem.