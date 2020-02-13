Inter-state gang held in Hyderabad, Rs 1.5 crore jewellery seized

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Members of an inter-state gang, which robbed a jewellery businessman’s residence in Banjara Hills a few days back, were arrested by the Hyderabad police. Stolen property worth Rs 1.5 crore was seized from the accused.

The arrested persons are — Ramashish Mukhiya, Bhagavat Mukhiya, Rahul Mukhiya and Harishchandra Mukhiya. Two more accused Pitamber Mandal and Bhola Mukhiya are absconding.

According to police, on December 9, the businessman lodged a complaint stating that he had gone with his family to attend a marriage at GMR Arena in Shamshabad. The cook, Ramashish Mukhiya, was at home. On their return, he noticed that gold and other ornaments worth crores missing.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said they had identified the cook as the main accused. The accused are involved in several other offences in Patna, Nauranguja, Varachha, Birpur, Darbang, Chennai, Delhi, Haryana and other places.

“The gang member Bhola Mukhiya who is a dreaded inter-state offender gets his associates Ramashish, Rahul and others employed in the houses of rich people through Bhagwath Mukhiya. The modus operandi is to first gain the confidence of the employers and then loot the houses. If the members were caught, they would attack owners.”