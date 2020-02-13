Telangana human rights body stands up for muscular dystrophy patients

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Moving scenes played out at the State Human Rights Commission on Wednesday where a delegation of disabled citizens suffering from muscular dystrophy came seeking help from authorities. Requesting the SHRC to approach move the Disability Department for basic support, the patients urged the commission to address their plight.

Unlike the usual cases, where petitioners are heard in the chairperson’s chamber, these petitioners who were wheelchair-bound were unable to come up the stairs. Hence, Chairperson Justice G Chandraiah along with Anand Rao, Judicial member and Mohammed Irfan Moinuddin, non-judicial member heard their petition outside the building.

Speaking about their plight, the delegation noted that there were only 3,469 known cases in the State with this rare degenerative muscle disease and they required special assistance from the government.

“We are unable to even perform daily activities or walk. Every muscle in our body, even in organs like lungs, heart, and kidneys are deteriorating. As this disease has no cure and physiotherapy is the only solution, we cannot live without physical/financial assistance,” said V Ravinder from the delegation.

The delegation sought a pension of Rs 15,000 along with the provision for a caregiver. They also sought free corrective surgeries to improve their quality of life.

The commission took cognizance of the matter and has called for a report from the Principal Secretary, Women Development and Child Welfare Department by March 19.